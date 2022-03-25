FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.13

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.13 and traded as high as $59.35. FRP shares last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 6,093 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $540.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $47,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FRP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FRP by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FRP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in FRP by 57.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FRP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

