FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.58% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $5,375,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $3,692,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $1,635,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.