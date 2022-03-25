FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $150.92 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.