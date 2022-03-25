FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 170 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $190.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.54 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.76 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.