FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys New Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $41.24. 5,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,328. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

