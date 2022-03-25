FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.94. 20,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,658. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

