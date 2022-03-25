FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,751,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

NSC stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $280.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

