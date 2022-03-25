FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. 309,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,192,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

