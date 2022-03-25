FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. 14,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,122. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $98.43 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

