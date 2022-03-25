FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $377,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 709 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,985,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

