FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $404,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.08. 1,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.59 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

