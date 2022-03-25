FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.20. 23,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

