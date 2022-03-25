Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 208,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $70,683,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $219.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.