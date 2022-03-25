Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 243 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

TSLA opened at $1,013.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $890.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $941.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

