Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 374 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 374 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $432.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.