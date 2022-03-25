Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

