FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Issued By KeyCorp

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

