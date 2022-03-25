FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the footwear maker will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.08 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

