FY2022 EPS Estimates for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Raised by Analyst

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Burberry Group in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,280 ($30.02) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.62) to GBX 2,280 ($30.02) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.42) to GBX 1,928 ($25.38) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,309.03.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

