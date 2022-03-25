FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corus Entertainment Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$463.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.10 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

