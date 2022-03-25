Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Announces Earnings Results

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Gambling.com Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,889. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

