GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 179,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,893,279 shares.The stock last traded at $154.16 and had previously closed at $142.39.

Specifically, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.75.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in GameStop by 41.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in GameStop by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GameStop by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

