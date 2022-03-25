Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 33,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,485,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $555.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,133,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
