GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

