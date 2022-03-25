Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,428. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.