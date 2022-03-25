Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

