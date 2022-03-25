Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 2,895,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,213. The company has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

