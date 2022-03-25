Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

