GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $42.71 on Thursday. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

