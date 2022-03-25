General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 47.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in General Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,351,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,870,584. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

