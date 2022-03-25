Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. 277,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.13.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 152,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 39.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 223,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

