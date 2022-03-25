Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,347,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.18. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

