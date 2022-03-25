Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

