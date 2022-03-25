Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,502. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

