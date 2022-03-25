Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 2,339,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,936. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

