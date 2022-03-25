Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.65.

GNTX stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $57,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gentex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

