GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 267.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.