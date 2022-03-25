GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.47

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.47 and last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 30538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

GFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.