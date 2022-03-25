GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.47

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.47 and last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 30538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.
GFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.
