GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.45.
Shares of GDDY stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,798,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 761.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,792,000.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
