GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,798,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 761.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,792,000.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.