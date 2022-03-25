GoHealth, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of GOCO opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

