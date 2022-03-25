Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £396.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

