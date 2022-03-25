Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Green Plains by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

