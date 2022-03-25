Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 5.6%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 40,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 861,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

