Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

