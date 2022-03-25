Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.44 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

