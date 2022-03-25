Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $141.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.16 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

