Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.