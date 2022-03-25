H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

FUL opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

