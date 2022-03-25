Hamilton Thorne’s (HTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of C$249.14 million and a P/E ratio of 76.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.97. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.20.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

