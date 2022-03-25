Hamilton Thorne’s (HTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTLGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of C$249.14 million and a P/E ratio of 76.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.97. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.20.

About Hamilton Thorne (Get Rating)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

