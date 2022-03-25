Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Habib Annous Purchases 250,000 Shares

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($102,027.38).

HMSO stock opened at GBX 30.93 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.81. Hammerson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

